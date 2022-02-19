Search

19 Feb 2022

Laois team named to take on Fermanagh in National football league

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

19 Feb 2022 9:21 AM

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois manager Billy Sheehan has named his starting 15 to take on Fermanagh in the third round of the National league on Saturday night.

Enniskillen will be the venue for the clash (6pm) as Laois look for a repeat of the win they captured at the same ground back in 2020 to save their Division two skin at the time.

The team shows two changes from the one that took on Westmeath in the last round with Matthew Byron coming into the goals for his league debut in place of Danny Bolger. The other change is at wing forward with Crettyard's Cormac Murphy coming in for Brian Byrne.

Laois have started the league campaign with an away win against Louth before falling to defeat on home soil to Westmeath. The football league was on break week last weekend but Laois are now back in action and looking to get back on track after the setback of losing to Westmeath.

The Laois team in full is as follows; 

1. Matthew Byron (Courtwood)
2. James Kelly (St Joseph’s)
3. Trevor Collins (Graiguecullen)
4. Alex Mohan (Portarlington)
5. Sean O’Flynn (Courtwood)
6. John O’Loughlin (Rosenallis)
7. Gareth Dillon (Portlaoise)
8. James Finn (Ballyfin)
9. Kieran Lillis (Portlaoise)
10. Cormac Murphy (Crettyard)
11. Eoin Lowry (Killeshin)
12. Paddy O’Sullivan (Portarlington)
13. Mark Barry (O’Dempsey’s)
14. Evan O’Carroll (Crettyard)
15. Gary Walsh (Ballylinan)

