WATCH: UL strike late to claim dramatic Fitzgibbon Cup final win over NUI Galway

UL players celebrate their dramatic Fitzgibbon Cup final success over NUIG
A LATE scoring spree which yielded 1-5 without replay, including a dramatic match-winning goal from Mikey Kiely, helped UL secure a dramatic 1-21 to 2-15 Fitzgibbon Cup final success over NUI Galway in Carlow on Saturday afternoon.
The Limerick side had trailed their opponents by five points in the 56th minute of an action-packed final.
NUIG lost Limerick senior star Cian Lynch to a red card when leading by four points, 2-15 to 0-17, in the closing minutes of the game.
After UL had drawn level late on Kiely, who proved the hero of ULs semi-final win over IT Carlow less than 48 hours earlier with a last gasp goal, repeated the trick deep in injury time to ensure the prestigious higher education hurling title returned to Limerick.
It was ULs first Fitzgibbon Cup title since 2018.
Lán Ama #ULvNUIG@ul_gaa 1-21 (24)@nuiggaa1 2-15 (21)— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) February 19, 2022
Déanann Mikey Kiely é arís!!
UL with another late turn around @GAA_BEO @ElectricIreland @HigherEdGAA #FirstClassRivals #FitzgibbonCup
BEO/LIVE ar @TG4TV pic.twitter.com/e9JPeNwpj8
NUIG led the decider 2-7 to 0-9 at half-time.
Laoch na hImeartha agus captaein na foirne Brian O'Meara!— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) February 19, 2022
'Mikey Kiely, what can you say? What a man'@GAA_BEO @ElectricIreland @HigherEdGAA @ul_gaa #FirstClassRivals #FitzgibbonCup
BEO/LIVE ar @TG4TV pic.twitter.com/JqjF0uED5o
