IN PICTURES: Abbeyleix and Ballyroan Abbey GAA celebrate momentous 2020 in style

Abbeyleix and Ballyroan Abbey celebrated in style on Saturday night as they toasted the double winning 2020 Minor 'A' football and hurling champions.
Covid-19 had put pay to the clubs having a celebration at the time but the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel was the venue on Saturday as the clubs rightfully gave the young men the night out they deserved.
Click on the next icon to browse through the photos from a memorable night. All photos taken by Denis Byrne
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.