DOWN MEMORY LANE: A look back in time at the 2005 Laois Ladies GAA Awards Night

Straight from the archives of the Leinster Express, in this week's Memory Lane photo gallery we feature a selection of photos from a Laois Ladies football awards night.
Capping off the 2005 season with their annual awards night, a great crowd of familiar faces turned out to round off the year.
The Leinster Express has captured many smiles over the years so stay tuned for our next Memory Lane installment and make sure to tag any familiar faces you spot today!
