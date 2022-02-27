Cats go through second half gears to cruise to victory over Laois

Kilkenny got their second win of the Allianz National Hurling League after they eased to an as expected victory over Laois in UPMC Nowlan Park this afternoon. A dominant opening 10 minutes to the second half put the game beyond Laois who had done reasonably well in the opening half despite going in at half time behind having had the wind.

In a game that was very flat and lacked intensity for long periods, it was Kilkenny that always had the edge with Conahy Shamrocks newcomer Tom Phelan netting a pair of goals, one in each half.

Phelan's opener after six minutes helped the Cats keep tabs with a Laois side that opened up a 0-4 to 0-1 lead early on.

The goal levelled up matters and from that point on Kilkenny took control with the full forward line of Alan Murphy, Martin Keoghan and Billy Ryan contributing 0-21 in total.

By the half-time break Kilkenny had gone ahead on the scoreboard as they moved four points clear of Cheddar Plunkett's side who were wasteful in front of goals while aided by the strong breeze.

Kilkenny completely dominated the second period as they outscored Laois 1-16 to 0-6 over the course of the 35 minutes with Phelan's second goal being a wonderful individual effort that saw him run through the heart of the opposition's defence.

James Maher and John Walsh both got on the scoresheet off the bench and the Cats can now look ahead to a much stiffer task against unbeaten Dublin in Parnell Park next Saturday evening.

Laois on the other hand now have a real winner takes all battle with Antrim in Portlaoise next Sunday with the winner likely to avoid a relegation final. The loser of that game looks set to have to take on the bottom team in Division 1A, most likely Offaly, with the loser dropping to Division 2 for 2023.

Teams and Scorers

Kilkenny- Alan Murphy (0-13, nine frees); Tom Phelan (2-1); Billy Ryan, Martin Keoghan (0-4 each); Cillian Buckley (0-2); David Blanchfield, James Maher, John Walsh, Walter Walsh (0-1 each).

Laois - Stephen Maher (0-3, two frees); Jack Kelly (0-3); Ross King (0-3, one free); Enda Rowland (0-2, frees); James Keyes (0-2); Podge Delaney, Ryan Mullanney, Ciaran Byrne, Fiachra Fennell (0-1 each).

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy; Mikey Butler, Tommy Walsh, Mikey Carey; Niall Brassil, Paddy Deegan, David Blanchfield; Cian Kenny, John Donnelly; Walter Walsh, Cillian Buckley, Tom Phelan; Billy Ryan, Martin Keoghan, Alan Murphy.

Subs: Conor Heary for Brassil h-t , James Maher for Donnelly h-t, James Bergin for Keoghan 56 mins, Shane Murphy for Buckley 64 mins, John Walsh for W.Walsh 65 mins.

Laois: Enda Rowland; Diarmuid Conway, Sean Downey, Frank Flanagan; Podge Delaney, Liam O’Connell, Ryan Mullaney; Fiachra Fennell, Jack Kelly; Paddy Purcell, John Lennon, Ross King; James Keyes, Charles Dwyer, Stephen Maher.

Subs: Padraic Dunne for Flanagan h-t, Conor Phelan for Lennon 45 mins, Ciaran Comerford for Maher 45 mins, Ciaran Byrne for Dwyer 52 mins, Eric Killeen for O’Connell 58 mins.

Referee: Richie Fitzsimons (Offaly)