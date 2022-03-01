All this weeks Laois GAA Fixtures as Cheddar's hurlers confirmed for live TV

The Laois hurlers make or break league game with Antrim on Sunday will be broadcast live on TG4. The game takes place in O'Moore Park with a 3.45pm throw in time with the loser of the game most likely heading for a relegation play off with Offaly, who are the bottom team in the other Division 1 group.
There is still plenty of hurling to be played but the formbook would suggest that Sunday's game is Laois' best chance of avoiding the relegation scenario.
LAOIS GAA FIXTURES
Tuesday March 1
Leinster Under 20 Hurling Development League
LOETB CoE 19:30 Laois v Kildare
Laois Shopping Centre Kelly Cup Group B Round 2
Graiguecullen 19:30 Graiguecullen V Timahoe
Friday March 4
Laois Shopping Centre Kelly Cup Group A Round 3
Tony Byrne Park 19:45 St Joseph's V Clonaslee St Manmans
Saturday March 5
Allianz Football League Roinn 3
Brewster Park 15:30 Laois v Fermanagh
Leinster Under 20 Football Development League - John Kerins Cup
Ratheniska 12:00 Laois v Dublin
Laois Shopping Centre Kelly Cup Group C Round 3
Crettyard 20:00 Crettyard V Emo
Sunday March 6
Allianz Hurling League Roinn 1B
MW Hire O’Moore Park 15:45 Laois v Kilkenny
Laois Shopping Centre Kelly Cup Group A Round 3
O'Dempsey's 12:30 O'Dempsey's V Ballylinan
Laois Shopping Centre Kelly Cup Group D Round 1
Ballyroan 12:30 Ballyroan Abbey V Arles/Kilcruise
Laois Shopping Centre Kelly Cup Group B Round 3
Timahoe 15:30 Timahoe V Stradbally
