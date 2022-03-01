Search

01 Mar 2022

All this weeks Laois GAA Fixtures as Cheddar's hurlers confirmed for live TV

01 Mar 2022 10:02 AM

The Laois hurlers make or break league game with Antrim on Sunday will be broadcast live on TG4. The game takes place in O'Moore Park with a 3.45pm throw in time with the loser of the game most likely heading for a relegation play off with Offaly, who are the bottom team in the other Division 1 group.

There is still plenty of hurling to be played but the formbook would suggest that Sunday's game is Laois' best chance of avoiding the relegation scenario.

LAOIS GAA FIXTURES

Tuesday March 1

Leinster Under 20 Hurling Development League

LOETB CoE 19:30 Laois v Kildare

Laois Shopping Centre Kelly Cup Group B Round 2

Graiguecullen 19:30 Graiguecullen V Timahoe

Friday March 4

Laois Shopping Centre Kelly Cup Group A Round 3

Tony Byrne Park 19:45 St Joseph's V Clonaslee St Manmans

Saturday March 5

Allianz Football League Roinn 3

Brewster Park 15:30 Laois v Fermanagh

Leinster Under 20 Football Development League - John Kerins Cup

Ratheniska 12:00 Laois v Dublin

Laois Shopping Centre Kelly Cup Group C Round 3

Crettyard 20:00 Crettyard V Emo

Sunday March 6

Allianz Hurling League Roinn 1B

MW Hire O’Moore Park 15:45 Laois v Kilkenny

Laois Shopping Centre Kelly Cup Group A Round 3

O'Dempsey's 12:30 O'Dempsey's V Ballylinan

Laois Shopping Centre Kelly Cup Group D Round 1

Ballyroan 12:30 Ballyroan Abbey V Arles/Kilcruise

Laois Shopping Centre Kelly Cup Group B Round 3

Timahoe 15:30 Timahoe V Stradbally

"We have got to get to the stage where we are doing what we are doing in training in an intense game" - Cheddar

"We will keep playing go forward football and we won’t be sitting back" - Laois boss Billy Sheehan

