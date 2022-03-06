IN PICTURES: Style and success as Trumera GAA celebrate successful 2021

Style met success on Saturday night as Trumera GAA players and supporters came together to celebrate their success in 2021.
They claimed the Intermediate hurling championship in fine style back in 2021 pushing them back up the ladder of Laois hurling and into the Premier Intermediate grade for 2022.
The celebrations were held in the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel and local photographer Alf Harvey was there for the Leinster Express on the night to capture all the style and glamour as the club paid tribute to their hurling heroes.
