Laois man set to release two new books in popular kids GAA book series

Laois man Michael Egan, the creator of Laois GAA TV is set to publish two new books in his exciting new children’s series this week. Published by Gill Books, book three Declan Kirby GAA Star: Over the Bar will be released on March 17th, followed by the release of book four Declan Kirby GAA Star: European Dreams on April 21st. The books will be available in the Bookmark and All Books in Portlaoise as well as Fifty Seven Boutique in Durrow and all good book shops.

A primary school teacher by profession, The Killenard first began writing the series while on a career break in Brazil. However, after returning to Ireland the manuscripts remained on his laptop for the last two years. It was only during the first lockdown in March 2020 that he considered submitting his work to a publisher.

Upon receiving the submission, Gill Books Commissioning Editor, Sarah Liddy knew that Egan’s writing and the characters at Smithgreen GAA Club would instantly appeal to young readers and GAA fans and offered him a four-book deal with the first two books launching in spring 2021.

Over the Bar

After joining the school hurling team, Declan discovers a new talent. When he is injured he persuades his brother Daniel to take his place on the team - but their parents mustn’t find out; a childhood illness means Daniel is forbidden to play sport. As if this wasn’t bad enough the football and hurling finals are scheduled for the same day – will Declan be forced to choose between two sports he loves?

European Dreams

The Smithgreen team are invited to Spain to participate in the GAA World games playing against teams from different countries. Declan’s excitement about the trip soon turns sour as he struggles to prove himself to the new coach and keep his place on the team. Meanwhile the boys get caught in a storm while enjoying a boating adventure. Can they find their way back to shore before something terrible happens?





