IN PICTURES: Glamour and glory as Clough Ballacolla celebrate double success

The Killeshin Hotel was the venue on Fridfay night as Clough-Ballacolla celebrated their magical double Laois senior hurling championship success. They powered to the senior hurling crown in 2020 and 2021 and they held their dinner dance on Friday to mark the occasion.
There was no shortage of style and glamour as a bumper crowd turned out to pay tribute to the players who made it all happen.
Alf Harvey was there for the Leinster Express to capture the night.
Click on the next icon to scroll through the big gallery of photos
