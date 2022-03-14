Search

15 Mar 2022

Heywood CS manager Byrne pays tribute to All Ireland champions

Heywood CS manager Byrne pays tribute to All Ireland champions

Reporter:

Eoin Rosney

14 Mar 2022 10:53 PM

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

Ronan Byrne is a name which is familiar in Heywood Community School. He has taught there for years and he will now be remembered in the school forever as wrote his name into the history books when he managed his Heywood side to the All-Ireland ‘C’ football final. His side were the better team throughout. Ennistymon never looked like they would win it, but when they began to gather momentum in the second half, Heywood weathered the storm and hit them for two goals to all but kill the game.

Speaking after the game, one could see the emotion in Byrne’s face. An emotion which he admits was mainly relief after finally getting over the line.

“It’s hard to put into words really, just relieved more than anything. I felt we were the better team for the vast majority of the match but being the better team doesn’t always translate onto the scoreboard, so it was just relief when the final whistle went.

“The goals were probably against the run of play. What we have been doing a lot all year is trying to control the third quarter in terms of possession and I thought we took the sting out of it a good bit in the third quarter. We went over and back and just made them chase after us and we broke up the field after that.

“I felt from that point of view, I was happy enough with the composure we showed in that third quarter so it was brilliant to get over the line”.

REPORT: Heywood CS reign supreme and bring All Ireland Schools football title back to Laois

All IRELAND POST PRIMARY SCHOOLS SENIOR 'C' FOOTBALL FINAL

It has been a tough two years. The schools closed in March 2020 when Covid19 hit the country. They eventually reopened again in September, but in January 2021, they closed again as the second wave came.

There was no room for planning. It was two years that was full of uncertainty on whether schools would reopen firstly and secondly, if any football would be played. Byrne paid tribute after the game to the students who did not have the opportunity to play senior football for Heywood.

“I think it’s important but you always think about the ‘What ifs’. I felt last years team, if the competition had got going, would have been just as strong as this years team. But they never got a chance to get going so you think about them, and they left their final year in Heywood without any opportunity to play football at all.”

After shipping a heavy defeat in their first match in November, they recovered spectacularly and wins in the South Leinster Final against Rathangan and then an impressive Leinster Final win over Dublin Champions St MacDara’s Community College. They cruised through the semi-final against St Paul’s Oughterard and on Saturday, they became All-Ireland Champions.

Byrne was full of praise for his young side’s resilience to bounce back from defeat in November while also outlining the benefits to Laois football as a whole.

“We got a bad beating in the first round back in November, but we pulled ourselves together again and we went from there, so we are delighted as a whole. It’s huge, even to give fellas a taste of the big occasion and then success on the big occasion.

“That has to be good for Laois football. A lot of these fellas have played minor and u20 so you’d like to think they will go on now. It will have to give them a great boost in their confidence and their football going forward”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media