All this weeks Laois GAA fixtures with finals, inter county action and football league all on the agenda

LAOIS GAA FIXTURES
THURSDAY 17 MARCH
Faithful Fields, Kilcormac; U20 Hurling league final; Offaly v Laois 12pm
Ratheniska: ACFL Div 2; Park Ratheniska v Timahoe 12pm
SATURDAY 19 MARCH
O'Moore Park: Leinster MFC; Laois v Westmeath 12pm
O'Moore Park: NFL Div 3; Laois v Limerick 7pm
SUNDAY 20 MARCH
Mountmellick: ACFL Div 2; Mountmellick v Crettyard 12pm
Ballyfin; ACFL Div 2; Ballyfin v Portlaoise 12pm
Portarlington: ACFL Div 2; Portarlington v St Joseph's 12pm
O'Moore Park; NHL Div 1A; Laois v Dublin 1.45pm
