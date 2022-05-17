In pictures: Huge GAA crowd in Portlaoise for massive Laois Offaly hurling game

Huge crowds made their way to Portlaoise from Laois and Offaly for the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Hurling Championship Final between the two counties.
Tap to see more photos from the game.
Picture: Denis Byrne
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.