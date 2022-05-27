Teams named as Laois GAA minor hurlers face the might of Galway

Search

27 May 2022

Conor Ganly

27 May 2022 5:53 PM

The Laois minor hurling squad is facing daunting challenge in MW O'Moore Park as kingpins Galway come to town in search of a win the would seal their place in an All Ireland semi-final.

Laois, who recently lost the Leinster Final against Offaly, face the lads from the west in the round robin mini-league uarter-finals which also includes Clare.

The top two will go on to contest the All-Ireland Semi-finals against the Leinster and Munster Champions.

Galway defeated Clare in Round 1 of the on a scoreline of Galway 0-25 Clare 0-09.

Laois take on Galway at 12pm on Saturday, May 28 in the U-17 competition at MW O'Moore Park, Portlaoise in the Electric Ireland sponsored contest.

Tickets for the game must be bought in advance. Juveniles Under 16 are free of charge and do not need a ticket. Student/OAP rates are the same as Adults which cost €10. Buy tickets here 

 https://am.ticketmaster.com/gaa/laoisgalwaymhc22?fbclid=IwAR3tmlT_CBKib8Z6zqiEI6CI2ENWJTobEylxmGqjQJ8Qm_Dw6dJDOVQgF1U

The game will be streamed live on TG4 at  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ehRaPTwOqW4

 Quarter-Final Round 3 involving Laois and Clare throws in on Saturday, June 4 at Cusack Park, Ennis.

The Laois Galway teams for the Round 2 Quarter Final are as follows.

