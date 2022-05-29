Search

29 May 2022

Ladies Gaelic Football Club in Laois heartlands have a huge prize on offer

Celebrations in MW O'Moore Park in Portlaoise

Big prize can be won in a major fundraising drive by Clonaslee St Manman's Ladies Gaelic Football Club in Laois.

The club has issued an appeal to all to support them to raise vital funds needed to ensure their teams are backed fully in 2022.

"We are running a massive fundraiser giving two people the chance to win a holiday. First prize is €2,000 holiday voucher and second prize a €1,000 holiday voucher.

"All funds will help us support our Intermediate Ladies, Mothers and Others and U14 girls during the upcoming season," the say.

Anyone wishing to purchase tickets can contact club PRO Anne Hyland on 087-229-5001 or through local businesses. Prices: €5 for one  ticket, €10 for 3 tickets.

