Ladies Gaelic Football Club in Laois heartlands have a huge prize on offer

Celebrations in MW O'Moore Park in Portlaoise
Big prize can be won in a major fundraising drive by Clonaslee St Manman's Ladies Gaelic Football Club in Laois.
The club has issued an appeal to all to support them to raise vital funds needed to ensure their teams are backed fully in 2022.
"We are running a massive fundraiser giving two people the chance to win a holiday. First prize is €2,000 holiday voucher and second prize a €1,000 holiday voucher.
"All funds will help us support our Intermediate Ladies, Mothers and Others and U14 girls during the upcoming season," the say.
Anyone wishing to purchase tickets can contact club PRO Anne Hyland on 087-229-5001 or through local businesses. Prices: €5 for one ticket, €10 for 3 tickets.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.