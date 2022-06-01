Laois GAA club launches ball wall plan

Ruaidhri C Fennell bursts out from the back for Rosenallis
Rosenallis GAA has put Laois County Council on notice of its plans to build a ball wall at its grounds in the Slieve Bloom village.
The dual hurling and Gaelic football club has notified County Hall that it intends to apply for permission for to build that 5 metre high structure together with a fenced playing area and flood lighting at its grounds at Meelick, Rosenallis.
Rosenallis GAA club was founded in 1902. The club moved to its current site in 1963 and rented this on an annual basis until its purchase in 2007.
It has invested significantly in facilities for local teams over the past 15 years.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.