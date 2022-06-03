Search

03 Jun 2022

Killenard lay down a marker over Portarlington in Laois GAA Football League

O'Dempsey's Lay Down Marker with Nine Point Win over Portarlington

Eoin Finlay scored 0-3 against Portarlington in Old Pound

Reporter:

Tom Gannon

03 Jun 2022 2:23 PM

On a very wet night in Killenard, the current county champions Portarlington took on neighbour O’Dempseys. In the first half in particular the conditions were extremely poor. Both sides did well to create a very competitive opening 35 minutes.

It was O'Dempsey's that had the biggest share of possession, Eoin Finley was a huge threat inside in full forward and converted two very good marks early on. The Portarlington defensive structure in the first half was very strong and they forced the O'Dempsey's into kicking from long range which resulted in 6 wides in the first half and three balls falling into the hands of the Portarlington netminder, Sean Mooney.

O’Dempsey’s 1-14 Portarlington 0-8 (ACFL Division 1A Winners Section Round 1)

Portarlington looked dangerous on the break. It was wing forward Rhiain Murphy that was consistently taking the ball out of the county champions and commencing the attack and Jordan Fitzgerald was the main talisman with three points first 30 mins. These breaks were rare. Overall, the Killenard side retained possession well and held a 2-point lead at halftime.

The second half saw the weather improve. When the sun came out so too did Dempsey’s killer instinct. The great defensive structure shown by the Portarlington in the first half was eventually worn down by some fast-attacking play and strategic passes by Dempseys. Eoin Finlay continued to impress and won some great balls on the inside full-forward line. Around the 45 min mark, David Howlin came onto the end of a ball across from Eoin Finlay to palm the ball into the back of the net.

The midfield pairing of Mark Barry and Barry Kelly didn’t give their counterparts a sniff. The Dempseys defence held Portarlington to just three points in the second half. One of the main performers from last year’s championship success, Jake Foster, came on at halftime. The prolific free-taker was held scoreless until the last kick of the game where he converted a free.

In the end, there were 9 points between the teams in favour of the Killenard team. O’Dempsey’s will take a lot of confidence from this comprehensive win over their neighbour with only 4 weeks to the Championship

Manager of O’Dempsey’s Eoin Kearns spoke to the Leinster Express post-game: 

“There was not much significance to the game tonight, but it is nice to get the win over Portarlington tonight. We defended brilliantly tonight holding them to 8 points. We were outstanding at the back. Overall, pleased with the team’s performance that we controlled the ball well, Kicked a few nice scores, and defended brilliantly.”

Teams and Scorers: 

O’Dempsey’s: Padraig Bannon, Stephen Lennon, Cormac O’Hora, Jack Lennon, Eoghan Fitzpatrick, Ben Coen, Mark Barry, Barry Kelly, Derek Dunne, Brian Nugent, Matthew Finlay, Sam Molloy, Eoin Finlay, David Howlin.

Scorers: Barry Howlin 1-1, Matthew Finlay 0-3(0-2f), Eoin Finlay 0-3(0-2m), Mark Barry 0-3, Derek Dunne, Sam Molloy, David Howlin, Johnny Kelly 0-1 each.


Portarlington: Sean Mooney, Alex Mohan, Robbie Piggott, Cathal Bernard, Stuart Mulpeter, Patrick O’Sullivan, Colin Slavin, Keith Bracken, Sean Michael Corcoran, Stephen O’Neil, Ronan Coffey, Rhiain Murphy, Jonny Fulham, Colm Murphy, Jordan Fitzpatrick.

Scorers: Jordan Fitzpatrick 0-3, Colm Murphy 0-2(0-1F), Rhiain Murphy 0-2, Jake Foster 0-1

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media