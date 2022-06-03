Teams announced for Laois V Clare Minor Hurling Quarter Final

Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
Declan Qualter has announced the Laois minor Hurling starting team for their clash against Clare at 1pm this Saturday.
This is how they line out :
1. Brochan O'Reilly
2. Bobby Murphy
3. Ciaran Flynn
4. Joseph Pearson
5. Rory Kelly
6. Tom Cuddy
7. Cormac Hogan
8. Eoghan Cuddy
9. Kevin Byrne
10. Ben Deegan
11. Thomas Brennan
12. Eoghan Murphy
13. Jack Breen
14. Jer Quinlan
15. Cormac Byrne
The Clare team as announced yesterday evening :
1. Mark Sheedy
2. Eoghan Gunning
3. Fionan Treacy
4. John Cahill
5. Sean McMahon
6. James Hegarty
7. Riain McNamara
8. Matthew O'Halloran
9. Diarmuid Stritch
10. Michael Collins
11. Jack O Neil
12. James Organ
13. Sam Scanlon
14. Oisin Whelan
15. Cian Neylon
