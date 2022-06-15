Laois GAA is sad to see the departure of Kinsella from Under 20's

Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile
Eddie Kinsella decided not to put his name forward for the Laois under 20s role for the 2023 season. He has been the manager for the past three years.
A representative of the Laois GAA county board made this comment to the Leinster Express
"It was for personal reasons that Eddie decided not to reapply, there is nothing untoward about his departure from the position.
He was a great servant during his period in the role and Laois GAA is sad to see him go."
Laois GAA had made the position open to candidates to apply but was surprised that Kinsella did not reapply.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.