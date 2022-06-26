Teams announcements for O'Moore Ladies quarter final today against Wicklow

Laois v Wicklow; Kinnegad, 4pm
A Leinster derby pits an emerging Laois side against Wicklow, the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Junior Champions.
Laois made everybody sit up and take notice with a merited victory over Tyrone last time out, with Erone Fitzpatrick scoring a fabulous solo goal.
Having finished on top of Group D, Laois now face Group A runners-up Wicklow, who have more than consolidated their position in the Intermediate ranks after gaining promotion last year.
Wicklow have already enjoyed a fine campaign, scoring victories over Offaly and Leitrim in the group stages.
You can watch the game online here
Laois (v Wicklow): E Barry; A Potts, A Donoher, A Kelly; R Williams, E Healy, J Dunne; A Healy, J Moore (capt.); E Galvin, S Havill, E Fitzpatrick; M Nerney, E Lawlor, S.A. Fitzgerald.
Wicklow (v Laois): J Kinch; J Byrne, S Hogan, L Dunne; S Goetelen, S.J. Winders (capt.), H Dowling; N McGettigan, S Delahunt, N Cullen, A Gorman, M Deeney; A Burke, L Hogan, M Kealy.
