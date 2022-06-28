Fancy being a full time Laois GAA coach ? Here is your chance

Laois GAA
Laois GAA are looking to employ a Head of Athletic Development, Based in Laois GAA “LOETB” Centre of Excellence, Portlaoise, Co Laois.
Role Profile:
The post holder is responsible for the development and execution of an athletic development plan up to and including senior intercounty teams for Laois GAA.
The post holder will be required to work 39 hours per week, which will include weekends and evenings, and the hours may vary depending on workload and seasonal changes.
Key tasks:
1. Responsible for overseeing the implementation and delivery of an athletic development program for the senior inter-county team(s).
2. Input in developing an athletic development program, for delivery in Clubs, Post-Primary Schools, and talent academies to include the creation and development of program content and testing protocols.
Candidates interested in the above role should apply by sending an up-to-date cover letter and Curriculum Vitae to secretary.laois@gaa.ie on or before Wednesday 20 July.
