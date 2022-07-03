All square between Laois and Westmeath in round 5

Portlaoise’s state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence was host to the Saturday afternoon throw- in between Laois and Westmeath. Laois had lost all four of their previous matches in Group 1 and needed a win here if they were to have any chance of avoiding a relegation final. Laois took control of the game in the early stages, Gráinne Delaney’s beautiful score pushing

the hosts into a three-point lead. Their structure did not last, however. Heavy rain before the game made for slippery conditions with both sides becoming loose. The game picked up pace, making for an end-to-end encounter. Both teams traded scores back and forth but Westmeath struggled to gain a foot-hold in the first half. Westmeath’s Sarah King won a lot of puck-outs and high balls; her distribution putting her team into scoring positions several times in the opening half. But repeated inaccuracy let Laois off the hook as shot after shot went wide of Aedín Lowry’s goal.

Laois right half-forward, Aimee Collier kept the scoreboard ticking over in the first half scoring four points, the pick of the bunch flying over from halfway on the 20-minute mark. But it was her left half-forward partner, Áive Coss, running the show for her side. Coss was dominant throughout the game, the majority of Laois scores coming down her channel.

Westmeath simply had no answers and trailed 0-9 to 0-6 at half time. Westmeath made two game-changing substitutions directly after half-time. Muireann Scally and Denise McGrath made an immediate impact after coming on, McGrath scoring two

goals early in the half, one either side of a Gemma Hoare goal for Laois. Laois can be thankful they only faced McGrath for thirty minutes as she really was the difference between the teams. Westmeath’s Megan Dowdall, who was outstanding all game, looked to have won the match for the visitors when she knocked over a free in the dying embers of the game. But a

last gasp rally from Laois led to a breaking ball picked up by Clodagh Tynan, herself putting in a good shift. Tynan struck from distance, grabbing the equaliser with the last action of the game.

Laois 1-14 Westmeath 2-11 (All Ireland Intermediate Championship Group 1 Round 5)

The Laois side comprised of four players from St. Brigid’s and no less than seven from Camross. As well as making up the bulk of the team, these eleven players were responsible for all but one of Laois’s scores. A special mention reserved for Aimee Collier and Áiva Coss who bossed the game for their team. But it was only possible thanks to The Harps’ duo of Jade Bergin and Alice Walsh doing the grunt work. Bergin was solid as rock in defence while Walsh’s commanding presence and dogged determination in midfield kept her side in the tie at times.



The draw means Laois finish bottom of Group 1 in the All Ireland Intermediate Championship, despite Dublin beating Carlow. Laois will now play Kildare in a Relegation Final on the 16 th of July. After the game, Laois Manager, Niamh Dollard told the Leinster Express that her team gave their best performance of the year.



“The draw was a good result in terms of the fixture itself but not in terms of our standing in the Championship, I suppose. Now we’re looking at a relegation final in two weeks. Look, if we perform like we did today I’d be quietly confident that we could get over the line. But there’s a lot of ifs, buts, maybes in between; what goes on in the next two weeks will determine how we get on on the 16 th .”

Laois: 1. Adeín Lowry (Camross), 2. Karla Whelan (Naomh Éamann), 3. Jade Bergin (The

Harps), 4. Katie Dunican (St. Lazarians), 5. Leah Daly (Camross), 6. Clodagh Tynan (St.

Brigid’s) (0-1), 7. Luisne Delaney (Camross), 8. Jessie Quinlan (St Brigid’s), 9. Alice Walsh (The

Harps) (0-1), 10. Aimee Collier (Camross) (0-5) (0-3f), 11. Gráinne Delaney (Camross) (0-2),

12. Áiva Coss (St. Brigid’s) (0-1), 13. Gemma Hoare (St. Brigid’s) (1-1), 14. Kirsten Keenan

(Camross) (0-2), Andrea Scully (Camross) (0-1)

Subs: Roisín Dowling, Enya Carroll, Caitlín Hoary, Cara Phelan, Gráinne O’Reilly

Management: Niamh Dollard & Chris Murphy

Westmeath: 1. Fiona Keating, 24. Chloe Butler, 3. Meadbh Scally, 29. Dearbhail McLoughlin,

19. Aisling Egerton, 5. Laura Doherty, 26. Sarah King, 8. Maria Kelly, 12. Megan Dowdall (0-3)

(0-3f), 25. Olivia Glynn (0-1), 11. Caoimhe McCrossan (0-3), 7. Sheila McGrath, 21. Karen

Gaffney, 27. Elaine Finn (0-2), 23. Shannon Dalton, 14. Denise McGrath (Sub) (2-2)

Manager: Diarmuid Cahill