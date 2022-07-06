Laois' Erone Fitzpatrick is the Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month for June

Erone Fitzpatrick with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for June
Laois sharpshooter Erone Fitzpatrick has been honoured with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for June 2022.
The 21-year-old Park-Ratheniska player has been in scintillating scoring form to date for the O’Moore County during the 2022 TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship.
In-form Laois will play Clare next Sunday for a place in the TG4 All-Ireland Final – and Fitzpatrick’s form has been central to the team’s progress to date.
Erone has registered 4-9 from three outings to date, including 2-5 in June as Laois overcame the challenge of Tyrone in the group stages, before accounting for Wicklow in the quarter-finals.
Pictured below: Erone is presented with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for June by Ina Lazar, Sales Manager, The Croke Park
Erone scored 1-2 in the fixture against Tyrone – and her magnificent solo goal went viral as Laois scored a significant victory over the Red Hands.
Erone followed up with a personal tally of 1-3 against Wicklow last time out, while she also provided a brilliant assist for a Sarah Anne Fitzgerald goal.
Erone, who suffered cruciate knee ligament damage in 2020 before making a full recovery, has already amassed some other memorable moments throughout her career to date.
She captained Scoil Chríost Rí to the Lidl All-Ireland Post Primary Schools A title in 2019, and she was a Yoplait O’Connor Cup winner with University of Limerick earlier this year.
Erone was presented with her award today by Ina Lazar, Sales Manager, The Croke Park.
