Search

06 Jul 2022

Laois' Erone Fitzpatrick is the Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month for June

Laois' Erone Fitzpatrick is the Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month for June

Erone Fitzpatrick with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for June

Reporter:

Express Reporter

06 Jul 2022 3:19 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois sharpshooter Erone Fitzpatrick has been honoured with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for June 2022.  

The 21-year-old Park-Ratheniska player has been in scintillating scoring form to date for the O’Moore County during the 2022 TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship.  

In-form Laois will play Clare next Sunday for a place in the TG4 All-Ireland Final – and Fitzpatrick’s form has been central to the team’s progress to date.  

Erone has registered 4-9 from three outings to date, including 2-5 in June as Laois overcame the challenge of Tyrone in the group stages, before accounting for Wicklow in the quarter-finals.  

Pictured below: Erone is presented with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for June by Ina Lazar, Sales Manager, The Croke Park

Erone scored 1-2 in the fixture against Tyrone – and her magnificent solo goal went viral as Laois scored a significant victory over the Red Hands.  

Erone followed up with a personal tally of 1-3 against Wicklow last time out, while she also provided a brilliant assist for a Sarah Anne Fitzgerald goal.  

Erone, who suffered cruciate knee ligament damage in 2020 before making a full recovery, has already amassed some other memorable moments throughout her career to date.  

She captained Scoil Chríost Rí to the Lidl All-Ireland Post Primary Schools A title in 2019, and she was a Yoplait O’Connor Cup winner with University of Limerick earlier this year.  

Erone was presented with her award today by Ina Lazar, Sales Manager, The Croke Park.  

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media