All the big match results from this weekends club action in Laois !!

Senior Hurling Championship :
The Harps 3-14 Camross GAA Club 3-21
Rosenalis 3-13 Rathdowney Errill 2-26
Clough Ballacolla 3-23 Castletown 0-14
Borris in Ossory Kilcotten0-22 Ballinakill 0-19
Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship
Slieve Bloom 0-17 Clonaslee St Manmans 1-15
Abbeyleix St Lazarians 2-27 Trumera 1-12
Camross GAA Club 3-16 Ballyfin 3-20
Rathdowney Errill 3-19 Portlaoise 1-12
Intermediate Hurling Championship
The Harps 3-17 Naomh Fiotain Maighean Ratha 3-15
Mountmellick 1-10 Colt Shanahoe 1-16
IRELAND WEATHER: Met Eireann forecasts when heat wave in Ireland will end after blast of 30 degree temperatures
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.