21 Jul 2022

Laois man O'Loughlin steps down as Longford boss

Tom Gannon

21 Jul 2022 12:18 PM

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois native Billy O'Loughlin has resigned as manager of Longford.

Less than a year into the job, the Arles Killeen club man announced the news in a statement. 

"It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to step down in my role as Longford senior football manager. Due to my work commitments in the States over the past few months, and into the autumn, I am no longer in a position to give the role my undivided attention.

"Retaining Division 3 status was our first main objective and with the introduction of so many new, young and talented players to the senior panel and with wins against Westmeath and Laois along the way we managed to achieve this. I have every confidence that these young players will build on the great work that was done in 2022. I hope that the progress we made can be added to by the new management team and I wish them every success for 2023,” he said.

O'Loughlin was appointed in late 2021 just a week out from the official resumption of collective training.

O'Loughlin played for St Loman's in Westmeath for a number of years and has also managed the Laois U-20 team to a Leinster Final.

He also played for DIT where he managed its double All-Ireland winning freshers teams. He would later be a coach/selector in the DIT Sigerson Cup success in 2013. He subsequently managed the DIT Sigerson Cup team.

He is a son of Declan O'Loughlin, a selector under Mick O'Dwyer when Laois won the Leinster title in 2003.

There is now 10 vacancies for senior inter-county managerial positions across Gaelic football and hurling 

