Results from all the Laois Senior Football Championship games over the weekend

Senior Football Championship Round 1
Thursday 21st of July
O'Dempseys 4-19 V 0-11 Killeshin
Friday 22nd of July
Portlaoise 1-11 V 1-6 Emo
Saturday 23rd of July
Rosenallis 0-13 V 4-12 Ballyroan
Graiguecullen GAA 1-10 V 0-9 Clonaslee St Manmans
Arles/Killeen 2-7 V 2-23 Portarlington
Sunday 24th of July
Park Ratheniska 0-10 V 2-11 Courtwood
Stradbally 1-15 V 1-9 Ballyfin CLG
