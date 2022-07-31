IN PICTURES: Laois in action in Croke Park Ladies All-Ireland Final

Laois returned to Croke Park for the first big game for many years when they played Wexford in the Ladies Gaelic Football Association Intermediate Final.
Photographers from Sportsfile were on duty in GAA HQ to capture the match and scenes on camera. TAP NEXT OR ARRROW to see photos.
