31 Jul 2022

Top tweets on historic day for Laois Ladies All-Ireland Champions

On the Twitter machine : Our top tweets on this historic day for Laois Ladies

Reporter:

Tom Gannon

31 Jul 2022 9:33 PM

What a historic day Laois Gaelic football - an All-Ireland title in the bag with the bonus that the Laois Ladies will be playing senior football again in 2023.

Maybe some of you were shouting and cheering at TG4, or maybe you were Hugging everyone you could see in a blue and white jersey in the middle of the Hogan Stand.

While all that was going on the twitter machine was motoring. Here are the highlights from twitter during Laois ladies glorious day at Croker 

First up we have the heroes themselves leaving the hollowed ground as Intermediate Champions. 

Next up we have the sublime goal that Mo courtesy of TG4's sublime coverage on the day 

Wooly certainly enjoyed Mo's performance today! #noshowlikeaMoshow

Will O Callaghan lays down some amazing facts about three of Laois's stars. 

Marie Crowe has to get tweet of the day. Amazing moment for Aisling Donoher and everyone involved with Laois Ladies. 

 The Dubs got in on the act.

