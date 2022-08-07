Search

07 Aug 2022

Seán Moore kicks Ballyfin into Round 3

Reporter:

Tom Gannon

07 Aug 2022 4:49 PM

Seán Moore was the star of the show on Sunday as Ballyfin faced Emo in O’Moore Park as in the Senior Football Championship Round 2 Qualifier. Moore scored 2-8 of Ballyfin’s 2-12 as they hung on to send Emo into a relegation semi-final.

Ballyfin 2-12

Emo 1-13

Emo started the stronger of the two, with Darren Strong looking like he might take control of the game from the word go. But Ballyfin’s midfield duo of Ricky Quillinan and Captain, James Finn soon took over. The pair dominated midfield, attacking with power and purpose, and most importantly, supplying Seán Moore with great scoring chances.

Stephen Norton’s 35th minute goal brought Emo right back into the tie, but despite the best efforts of their second half subs, Emo were unable to claw their way back.

