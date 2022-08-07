Park Ratheniska win frantic encounter at O'Moore Park

Park Ratheniska and Killeshin got their Senior Football Championship Round 2 Qualifier off to a frenetic start in O’Moore Park on Sunday. A breathless, end to end first half finished with Ratheniska leading 0-8 to 0-6 – all but one of the fourteen scores coming from play.
Park Ratheniska 1-14
Killeshin 0-12
The sides somehow kept up the pace in the second half, despite the hot, afternoon sun. Both sides made a raft of changes, injecting a renewed sense of energy into the tie.
Killeshin were wasteful in front of goal, failing to convert any of their five clear-cut goal-scoring chances in the second half – a strange decision as there was never more than two points between the sides in regulation time.
The only goal of the game came right at the death when Kieran Delaney poked the ball home after a frantic goal-mouth scramble, meaning Park Ratheniska came out on the right side of this open, free-flowing encounter.
See Tuesday's Leinster Express for full coverage
