Rosenallis need Extra Time to see off Arles Killeen

The final game of the O’Moore Park triple-header ended in a draw after 60 minutes, meaning Rosenallis and Arles Killeen needed extra-time to decide the winner. In the end, Rosenallis’s fitness and willingness to use their bench got them over the line

Rosenallis 1-19

Arles Killeen 1-11

Arles Killeen led by a single point at half time thanks to a Paul Kingston goal after 20 minutes. Rosenallis goalkeeper, Donal Lalor made a great save to keep out Colin Dunne, but the ball fell straight to Kingston who made no mistake. Brian Fitzpatrick had a chance to hit the net for Rosenallis moments later, but Jason Enright managed a world-class save to protect the dignity of his net.

Rosenallis were the much better team in the second half and should have had the game sewn up with time to spare. But chance after chance went begging as the men in green simply could not convert even the most straight-forward of opportunities.

But they really turned it on in Extra-time, their subs going through the gears and choking the life out of Arles Killeen. Jimmy Hyland’s 78th minute goal was the icing on the cake as Rosenallis advance to Round 3

********************************************

*See Tuesday's Leinster Express for full coverage

*********************************************