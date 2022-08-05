Search

05 Aug 2022

Portarlington defeat rivals Dempseys in cracking round 2 encounter

Credit: Denis Byrne

Reporter:

Tom Gannon

05 Aug 2022 10:23 PM

Last time these rival neighbours met was in the winnners section of the league in June on one of the wettest night nights of the year, that day Killinard were much the better team and came out nine points on top. But a championship ready Portarlington were sure to put up a better display and both teams would have seen themselves as real championship cintenders coming into this round 2 tie. 

Mick finlay opened the scoring 4 minutes in for the opening score. Dempseys then had a goal chance. Lovely catch by Eoin Finlay who was then blocked down with first shot regained and laid it off to brother Micheal who palmed it against the post

O Dempseys 1-12 

Portarlington 0-16 

With 12 minutes gone, Sam molloy was dragged down in portarlington box and won penalty eoin finlay converted the penalty to put 4 between the teams . 

Rioghan murphy opened his account on 15 min marker by fisting over the bar.The teams traded scores for the rest of the 10 minutes port got points from. Stephen o Neil and Rioghan Murphy 

On Killenards end Sam molloy, Matthew finlay and Barry howlin all chipped in with points. Portarlingtons main talisman Foster didnt look his usual self early on in the game, but gave a passionate fistbump to the crowd after his first score which put his side one up. He would then convert a free late on in the half. 

Overall both sides played beautiful football in the first half, direct running, kickpassing and fast movement was present in both sides play. Dempseys looked to be the slightly better team in the first half, but as the scoreline at half time tells you, thsre was very little between the teams. Halftime score Dempseys 1.07 Potarlington 0.10. 

Adam ryan open the scoring in the second half to put portarlington ahead.Righan murohy got his second point to put two between the teams. With only 5 mins gone in the second half.  

There were goal chamces at both ends one for Eoin finlay that forced a great save out of osborne, and at the other end foster forced an even better save out of bannon.

With 20 mins left Portarlington looked to going slightly better then their rivals after a point from foster restored their 2 point lead.Rioghan Murphy who was having a cracking game once again git his third point of the game on the 45 min. 

With 10 mins left matt finlay converted a free to pull one back for dempseys and put the deficet back to two.Lennon then got a score to put one between them with only 5 mins left.Mick finlay leveled the scores up 30 seconds later. 

But that man jake foster stepped up and kicked a wonderful score in the 60th min to put portarlington 1 point up. Portarlington seen it out from there. 

Dempseys were unlucky not to bring this to extra time, neither team deserved to lose in what was probably the game of the championship so far. However Jake fosters pinpoint accuracy and amother fantastic display from Rioghan Murphy was the difference in the end. Thouroughly enjoyable game for the neutral and it wouldnt be surprising to see the two neighnours meet again further into the championsip

See Tuesday's Leinster Express for full coverage

