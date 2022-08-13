Search

13 Aug 2022

Clough Ballacolla easy winners against the Harps

Reporter:

Tom Gannon

13 Aug 2022 8:16 PM

Clough Ballacolla came into this game with the knowledge that top spot in group A was pretty much secured. Even if they lost, Camross would need to put up a a huge margin of victory against Camross on Sunday. 

The Harps faced a much bleeker scenario. They had to win the game and hope that Camross would beat Castletown. In that scenario, they would also be relliant on score difference to decide their fate

Clough Ballacolla  3-21

The Harps 2 - 12

Aiden corby opened the scoring for ballacolla after 2 minutes. Harps hit back with a point from John Brophy 2 minutes later. Maher then got two wonderful frees to put ballacolla 2 up after 5 minutes. Ballacolla Wing forward Robbie Phelan got the next two scores to put 4 between them after 10 minutes. 

It was a very one sided opening quarter, that seen the county champions up by 6. 

Ballacolla Midfileder Brennan made a wonderful run up the middle, done a little give and recieve with Bergin, then slotted it home for the opening goal to put 10 between them

5 mins berfore half time there was two great saves on either end, the first from cathal dunne from a Richie Saunders shot, then in the very next play Harps keeper peter walsh pulled off a great save from Maher

The harps would get one more point befoee half time which meant at half time the scores stood at 1-11 to 1-7. It was looking ominous for a while in the opening half for the harps. But in the last 10 minutes they done well to come back at the county champion

James duggan opened the scoring in the half but ballacolla imediately responded with a point of their own from Aidan corby 

His brother Brian Corby then got Ballacollas second goal and immediatley after The haprs responded with Eoin Clanceys second goal, and in the very next play Maher got ballacollas third goal,.After that hectic thirthy seconds there was eight points between the teams

10 minutes into the half Brian Corby got a super score close to the stands from about the half way line 

Harps sharp shooter John Brophy got converted his fourth free just before the second half water break to bring it back 8 points once again 

Maher slotted over two more frees to in quick succesion.Ballacolla then starterd to pull away with points from Willie Hyland, Kevin Mullhall Cillian Dunne and Willie Dunphy.

It was an easy enough win in the end an impressive performance from Clough Ballacolla. They put down a strong marker today and look like they are on the right track for a possible third championship in a row 

********************************************

*See Tuesday's Leinster Express for full coverage

*********************************************

