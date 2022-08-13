Mcginley on fire, as Rathdowney Errill brush aside Ballinakill

In the second of the double header at O'Moore park on Saturday evening, Rathdowney Errill faced off against Ballinakill in round 3 of group B.

Rsthdowney Errill came into the final game top of group b, while Ballinakill were yet to get off the mark after two losses.

Rathdowney Erril 5-22

Ballinakill 2-12

Brian Duggan opened the scoring for Ballinakill from a free. Eoin Burke struck back for Rathdoweny after 7 minutes. Mcginly imediately got their second.

Rathdowneys Errill's Micginly and James Ryan would share the next three points between them, the latter getting two of them.

Brian Duggan then got the games opening goal to level the sides up.Ballinakills centre forward Gearoid Lynch opened his account just before the water break to put his side one up.

Mcginly was on fire in the first half and early in the first quarter got knocked the ball into the ballinalill goal to put 4 between them. He then got the next point aswell.

Ballinakills Cha Dwyer opened his account for the eveing five minutes before the halftime whistle. Ballinakill goy points from Lawlor and Shannahan brought the deficet back to 4 points.

A Cha Dwyer free then left three between them at the break. Ht score Rathdowney 1-9 Ballinakill 1-6.

Rathdowney midfielder Jimmy Corrigan got the opening point of the second half. Rathdowneys Erills Paddy Purcell then scored a cracking goal and Mcginley put two more scores on the board to put 9 between them.

Eric Kileen got Rathdowneys third goal twenty minutes from the end to put thirtheen points between the teams.

Soon after Corner Back Joe Fitzpatrick got his second long range point of the match. Befoee substitute Paddy Mcrane got Rathdowenys fourth goal.

Ballinakill imediately struck back with a goal of their own and their second of the eveing from Cian O Shaughnessy just before the water break

However the result looked ineveitable as we moved into the last quarter. Rathdowney Eerill held a 9 point lead.

Dylan Carroll pointed a couple of frees to move Rathdowney Errill further ahead. Befoee James Ryan got his fourth point. 5 minutes from the end, Eoin burke got Rathdowneys 5th goal of the evening.

Eddie dwyer would have the last score in what was a pretty poor eveing for Ballinakill. Their stand out performer was Cha Dwyer.

Rathdowney Errill were very impresive winners on the day with Joe Fitzpatrick, Paddy Purcell, James Ryan and Brandon Mcginley esspecially all having fantastic games for the men in green, white and red

