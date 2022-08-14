Hartnett's last-gasp point secures draw for Rosenallis against Borris-Kilcotton

Despite there being very little to play for in this final round group stage match-up between Borris-Kilcotton and Rosenallis, both teams played out a very entertaining affair in Portlaoise.

Borris-Kilcotton looked like they would have just enough to see it out in the final quarter, but Rosenallis proved very determined on the day.

With the last puck of the match, corner-back Donnachadh Hartnett managed to slot over the equaliser for Rosenallis to help them take second place in this group.

Borris-Kilcotton 1-16

Rosenallis 0-19

Rosenallis, who came into this clash with some confidence after their massive victory over Ballinakill the last day, opened the scoring for the first game of this double-header in O’Moore Park.

Some powerful strides from John O’Loughlin saw him set up John Maher who struck between the posts. After a few early wides, Borris-Kilcotton replied through full-forward Neil Foyle to level matters.

Rosenallis nudged back ahead through a Paddy Keating free, but Borris-Kilcotton hit back with the next two scores to take the lead for the first time. Noah Quinlan and Stephen Dunphy both slotted over fine scores from play.

Borris-Kilcotton were defending well early on, as Rosenallis struggled to get much going up front. It took wing-back Fiachra C Fennell to get through for the next score, as Fennell burst through before firing over.

Borris-Kilcotton’s Stephen Dunphy and Rosenallis’ Brian Fitzpatrick traded scores from placed balls before Borris-Kilcotton opened up a gap. Matthew Whelan tore up the right-hand side of the pitch and cracked over a magnificent score.

Aaron Dunphy made his first appearance in the championship for Borris-Kilcotton this season after replacing the injured Colm Stapleton with only eight minutes played. Dunphy wasted no time making an impact, as he put Borris-Kilcotton two ahead.

Paddy Keating and Brian Fitzpatrick both landed frees between the posts for Rosenallis, but a Stephen Dunphy score from a placed ball for Borris-Kilcotton helped them enjoy a 0-7 to 0-5 lead at the first water break.

Borris-Kilcotton hit the first three scores after the water break as well to extend their advantage. Wing-back Paddy Whelan landed the first, as he fired one over from inside his own half.

Conor Kilbane and Niall Coss grabbed more points for Borris-Kilcotton. Rosenallis though, to their credit, finished the first half strongly to cut the deficit to just a single point.

After struggling from placed balls early on, Paddy Keating managed to find his accuracy and place over a couple to narrow the gap. While Neil Foyle responded for Borris-Kilcotton, Rosenallis pointed the last two scores of the half.

Ronan Murray thundered over an effort from distance, and then Brian Fitzpatrick placed over a point from a free. The half-time score read 0-11 to 0-10 to Borris-Kilcotton at the interval.

Rosenallis picked up where they left off at the beginning of the second half. Paddy Keating levelled from play upon the resumption after some more good work from the outstanding John Maher.

Keating placed over two more points after that to help Rosenallis re-take the lead, with one coming from a free and one from play. However, Borris-Kilcottojn wiped out Rosenallis’ hard work by scoring the only goal of the game down the other end.

Eoin Fitzpatrick was brought on as a half-time substitute for Borris-Kilcotton, and he made a serious impression in the second half. Fitzpatrick fired a shot low where the bounce caught out Rosenallis keeper Stephen Kelly.

Rosenallis replied with a score from Ronan Murray, but Borris-Kilcotton hit three on the trot to take the advantage once more at the second water break. Stephen Dunphy, Niall Coss and Eoin Fitzpatrick all registered scores to help Borris-Kilcotton lead 1-14 to 0-14.

Stephen Dunphy and Paddy Keating swapped points from placed balls, but another Stephen Dunphy score put Borris-Kilcotton four to the good. However, Rosenallis refused to throw in the towel and came back at them.

Paddy Keating placed over a free, and then wing-back Fiachra C Fennell came charging up the field to fire over his second score of the afternoon. Another point from a free, this time from Brian Fitzpatrick, left just one point in it as we approached injury-time.

It looked like time was about to run out, but Rosenallis had one final chance to rescue a result. John Maher’s sideline ball was collected by Donnachadh Hartnett, and despite being surrounded by Borris-Kilcotton defenders, Hartnett managed to curl between the posts to secure the draw.

