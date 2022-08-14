Camross triumph over Castletown once more in high-scoring derby contest

Bitter rivals Camross and Castletown collided in the second game of this Sunday double-header in O’Moore Park, although there wasn’t all that much at stake here apart from pride and second place in group A.

Nevertheless, when these two neighbours usually meet, there’s always going to be something extra involved. This was an end-to-end, free-flowing affair, with both teams scoring some spectacular efforts.

Camross got on top early though and never let Castletown get too close to them after that. Zane Keenan was the top scorer on the day, finishing with 1-8, while Dan Delaney, Mark Dowling and Ciaran Collier also bagged goals for the eventual winners.

Camross 4-26

Castletown 1-21

Castletown struck the first punch through a Martin Phelan point, but Camross wasted very little time in stamping their authority on this derby match.

Zane Phelan fired over two points in quick succession to get Camross up and running for the afternoon, with one coming from play and one from a free. Then Camross struck for the opening goal of the game to open a comfortable lead.

There was uncertainty at the back for Castletown, as goalkeeper Gearoid Gaughan was unsure about whether to come out for the sliotar or not. Camross’ Ciaran Collier pounced on this indecision and managed to bundle the ball to the back of the net.

Camross were on fire early doors, as Castletown could not love with the pace and intensity that they started the match with. Dan Delaney and Zane Keenan (free) added further points before Castletown began to come back into the contest.

Midfielder Conor Phelan, who was exceptional on the day, ended Castletown’s drought with the first of his four points in the half. Camross replied with a brilliant Gearoid Burke point from play, but Castletown hit two-in-a-row after that.

Aaron Gaughan landed a free and then Conor Phelan placed over another from play. While Dan Delaney, who was also very impressive, responded for Camross, their opponents again hit back with two more unanswered points.

Aaron Gaughan grabbed his first score from play, and then Ryan Mullaney raised another white flag for Castletown. Zane Keenan (free) and Dan Delaney replied for Camross though to help them go 1-8 to 0-6 ahead at the first water break.

Martin Phelan fired over the first score upon the resumption, although he probably should have scored a goal from close-range. Camross replied with points from Tomas Keyes and Mark Dowling, but Castletown hit back with their opening goal.

Brendan Reddin managed to flick one past Tadgh Doran and into the Camross net. The men wearing black and amber responded well to that setback, as scores from Dwane Palmer and Keenan settled the raucous Castletown crowd down.

Castletown managed to cut the gap back to just two points with scores from Shane Phelan (two) and Conor Phelan, but Camross responded in style with their second goal.

Mark Dowling’s sideline cut out near the stand-side floated into the Castletown square. Zane Keenan, from a tricky angle, managed to squeeze it over Gearoid Gaughan and into the top left corner of the net.

The teams traded scores for the rest of the half. Dan Delaney and Ciaran Collier raised white flags for Camross, while Conor Phelan and Aaron Gaughan (free) did likewise for Castletown.

After an extremely entertaining and flowing first half in O’Moore Park, Camross held a deserved 2-14 to 1-12 lead at the interval.

Camross struck for a goal straight from the restart in the second half to take complete control of the contest. Mark Dowling left his marker behind with a quick burst of acceleration before nicely tucking home.

Keenan added two more points from frees for Camross. Castletown, to their credit, kept plugging away and responded with three points on the trot themselves.

Aaron Gaughan, Shane Phelan and Ryan Mullaney (free) raised white flags for Castletown. Camross hit back with Keenan (free) and Mark Dowling points to keep their comfortable lead intact.

Ryan Mullaney managed to squeeze over a score in reply for Castletown. They trailed 1-16 to 3-18 during the second water break, as Castletown required goals in the final quarter if they were to overturn this one.

However, it was Camross who finished the game on top to cruise home. Dan Delaney added a further 1-1 to his name, with his goal coming from a close-range free at the very end.

Ciaran Collier and Tomas Keyes added two points apiece for Camross as well, while Liam Delaney also got on the scoresheet. For Castletown, Ryan Mullaney landed three more points for them but they came up well short in the end.

