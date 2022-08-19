Kingston turns up the heat for Arles Killeen in semi final relegation battle

Paul Kingston took his reliable scoring record to new heights on Friday night. The talismanic full-forwards was responsible all 1-10 of his team’s scores, securing senior football for Arles Killeen next season, practically single-handedly.
Arles Kileen 1-10
Killeshin 0 - 12
This local rivalry has served up some seriously physical encounters in the past, and this game was no exception. Referee, Maurice Deegan had his hands full early on, showing two black cards and the first of four yellows in the first five minutes. Killeshin manager, Pascal Brennan was next to feel the referee’s wrath, getting himself sent off in the 22nd minute. The crowd were electric throughout and that energy fed onto the pitch in hat was one of the most hard-hitting games of the Championship.
Killeshin spent the last five minutes of normal time running down the clock, but they really needed to add to their tally. The old adage rang true that a two-point lead is nothing in Gaelic Football, as the man of the hour, Paul Kingston, was on hand to drive home the 63rd minute goal that won the game.
