Search

20 Aug 2022

Kingston turns up the heat for Arles Killeen in semi final relegation battle

Kingston turns up the heat for Arles Killeen in semi final relegation battle

Reporter:

Tom Gannon

19 Aug 2022 10:49 PM

Paul Kingston took his reliable scoring record to new heights on Friday night. The talismanic full-forwards was responsible all 1-10 of his team’s scores, securing senior football for Arles Killeen next season, practically single-handedly.

Arles Kileen 1-10

Killeshin 0 - 12

 

 This local rivalry has served up some seriously physical encounters in the past, and this game was no exception. Referee, Maurice Deegan had his hands full early on, showing two black cards and the first of four yellows in the first five minutes. Killeshin manager, Pascal Brennan was next to feel the referee’s wrath, getting himself sent off in the 22nd minute. The crowd were electric throughout and that energy fed onto the pitch in hat was one of the most hard-hitting games of the Championship.

Killeshin spent the last five minutes of normal time running down the clock, but they really needed to add to their tally. The old adage rang true that a two-point lead is nothing in Gaelic Football, as the man of the hour, Paul Kingston, was on hand to drive home the 63rd minute goal that won the game. 

********************************************

*See Tuesday's Leinster Express for full coverage

*********************************************

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media