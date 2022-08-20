Search

20 Aug 2022

Emo too Strong as Ballylinan Implode

Emo too Strong as Ballylinan Implode

Mark Comerford

20 Aug 2022 6:08 PM

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

Any doubts as to why these two sides were in a Relegation Semi-Final were put to bed in an abysmal opening 20 minutes. The half was completely forgettable until an unbelievable exchange of goals right at the end gave Emo a healthy lead at half time. 

Ballylinan 2-8

Emo 5-16

Ballylinan's management will need to regroup and reasses some questionable decision making before and during the half-time break. Their side looked completely bereft of ideas or any kind of game plan in the second half, as Emo ran riot.

Emo played with a lot more confidence and precision in the second half, scoring goals with ease. But it must be said, they were allowed to do so by a lacklustre Ballylinan performance. The men in green will be big underdogs in the Relegation Final against Killeshin. They can at least take solace in the knowledge that there is absolutely no way they can play as badly again as they did today. 

*See Tuesday's Leinster Express for full coverage

