Clonaslee late late goal knocks out Stradbally in cracking tactical battle

The second of the double hearder of round 3 fixtures on Saturday night was between Stradbally and Clonaslee St Manmans.

Stradbally were coming in as favourites but by no means certaintys. This Clonaslee side had impressed many in this years championship.

Clonaslee St Manmans 1-12

Stradbally 1-11

There was a slower start to this game in comparasion to the evenings open fixture. After 10 mins the sides were deadlocked at one point a piece

Jody Dillon put stradbally ahead with a lovely taken score before Gerry Comerford converted the first free of the game to put stradbally 2 points up after 15 minutes.

Then, before you could say the full name of their opposition, Stradbally were 5 points up with scores from knowels, deegan and begly with about 18 minutes gone.

After Clonaslee regained their compousre the game sort of flattened out for a period. Both sides were playing rigid defensive systems that was hard to break down. Clonaslee eventually hit back with a Niall Corbett point.

The teams then traded 2 scores each before the break which meant the half time score was Stradbally 0-8 Clonaslee 0-4.

Bar the 30 second onslought by Stradbally around half way through the first half, there wasnt a whole lot between the teams at half time. Both teams would have beem happy with their defensive performance. Both teams would be looking to find a way to break down the opposite structure. It was a good tactical battle.

Niall Corbet got his third score of the eveing early in the second half before sub John Clancy hit back to reinstate Stradballys half time lead.

Clonaslee looked to be the better side in the opening 10 minutes of the half as they brought the deficet back to 3 and had a penalty claim dismissed by ref Des Cooney

Stradbally full forward Darragh Carolon found himself on the end of a high pressing counter move and converted to put 4 betweem the teams again

Clonaslee St Manmans bounced back though and points from Bob Downey and Paddy Hyland meant there was only 2 points in it heading into the final 10 minutes

However a Jody Dillon goal put 5 between them, a massive blow for the men in the green white and red.

2 Cathal Lee points left just a goal between them with two minutes left of normal time. Then a Niall Corbett converted 45 had Clonaslee hearts racing as the margin reduced down to two.

Then one ball sent in long had everyone on the edge of their seat. The ball fell lovely for Cathal Lee who slotted it home to put Clonaslee up by a point in the dying moments

A fantastic ending to an entralling tactical battle. This shock victory was predicted in this weeks Leinster Express final 12 preview. Clonaslee march on and Stradbaly bow out.

********************************************

*See Tuesday's Leinster Express for full coverage

*********************************************