Camross edge Rathdowney-Errill again in thrilling PIHC encounter

Rathdowney-Errill and Camross' second teams clashed this time last season at this stage of the Premier Intermediate competition. Camross came out on top that day by the narrowest of margins, so Rathdowney-Errill were looking to exact revenge here.

Camross proved to be the better team on the day once more here. Rathdowney-Errill set up a nervy finish thanks to goals from Jordie Kavanagh and Padraig Rafter, but Camross managed to hold on to book their place in the last four of this competition.

Camross 4-13

Rathdowney-Errill 2-18

Rathdowney-Errill settled the quicker into this last eight clash in O’Moore Park. Jack Foyle fired over from distance to get Rathdowney-Errill on the scoreboard, and then Jordie Kavanagh doubled their advantage.

Camross responded well to that early pressure. Teenager James Cuddy stepped up to slot over two points from placed balls to get them up and running.

The men in black and amber then almost had a goal, but Darren Drennan’s shot was expertly saved by Paddy Hassett in the Rathdowney-Errill goals.

Shane Bracken and Paddy Hassett (free) put Rathdowney-Errill back in front, but Camross did then strike back with their first goal. Oisin Bennett skilfully flicked it past a few defenders before tucking one into the corner of the net.

Michael Cleary levelled for Rathdowney-Errill from a tight angle. Camross replied with the next two scores, as Oisin Bennett and Darren Drennan raised white flags from the full-forward line.

Rathdowney-Errill again hit back with the next three scores though to re-take the lead. Daniel Bowe placed over two scores from placed balls, while Michael Cleary managed to squeeze over his second point from play in between.

Camross had registered ten wides in the opening half, and it looked like their sloppiness in front of the posts was going to cost them. However, they hit a quickfire1-2 before half-time to wrestle control back in this one.

James Cuddy landed a point from a free, and Camross’ second goal arrived. Joe Ryan’s sideline ball was pucked into the square where Rathdowney-Errill keeper Paddy Hassett flicked away.

However, his flick only managed to fall into the path of Darrell Dooley who smashed home at the first time of asking. James Cuddy then landed the last score of the half from play to help Camross enjoy a 2-6 to 0-8 lead at half-time.

The start of the second half ebbed and flowed. Rathdowney-Errill tried to cut into the deficit with a couple of frees from their goalkeeper, Paddy Hassett.

Camross kept their lead intact though. James Cuddy and Darren Drennan both registered scores for them to keep them four points to the good.

Rathdowney-Errill were hurling better at this stage. Further points from wing-back Shane Bracken, as well as another converted free from Hassett, left two points between them.

James Cuddy replied for Camross, but Rathdowney-Errill’s David Poynton left two into it again with a score from play. However, Camross struck for goal number three shortly after.

Camross’ Colin Palmer had an opportunity saved by Hassett in the Rathdowney-Errill’s goals, but Oisin Bennett was on hand to follow up the rebounded effort into the net.

James Cuddy then added another point, this time from play, for Camross. They then struck for goal number four, as it looked like this one was over as a contest with less than fifteen minutes on the clock left.

Rathdowney-Errill’s short puck-out went wrong, with Camross’ Darren Drennan intercepting the attempted pass from Hassett. Drennan set up Cuddy inside who rattled home from close-range.

However, Rathdowney-Errill refused to give up. When Jordie Kavanagh rattled the onion bag with a ferocious strike minutes later it was game on again in O’Moore Park.

While Oisin Bennett replied for Camross with a point to add to his personal tally for the day, Rathdowney-Errill rattled off the next three points without reply.

Daniel Bowe and Paddy Hassett both placed over points from frees, before they grabbed a second goal to leave just a single point between the sides.

Padraig Rafter, who had a quiet game by his standards, fired one past Camross keeper Cillian Tiernan to set up a nervy finish.

James Cuddy replied with a free for Camross, but Daniel Bowe held his nerve down the opposite end for Rathdowney-Errill to leave the minimum in it again.

Rathdowney-Errill had a chance in the fourth minute of added time to send this one to extra-time, but Shane Bracken’s effort drifted to the right and wide as Camross held on.

