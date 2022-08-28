Camross ease into the Laois GAA senior hurling semi-final

Borris in Ossory Kilcotton gave an awful performance in the first twenty minutes at O’Moore Park on Sunday, allowing Camross to race into a 2-7 to 0-1 lead. Ciaran Collier got himself two goals inside the first fifteen minutes, one as easy as the other.

Camross 2-20

Borris in Ossory Kilcotton 0-12

Camross took their foot off the accelerator after that. Borris Kilcotton’s Patrick Whelan then scored four unanswered points, which gave his side a lift, but they were done no favours whatsoever by Stephen Dunphy missing some very straight-forward frees – a habit which continued in the second half. They trailed by ten points at half-time, but in truth it could have been a lot worse.

The second half was the epitome of a damp squib; Borris Kilcotton never looked like a team who believed they could get back into the game, while Camross looked like a team who knew the game was theirs.

Camross have looked like the team to beat since the Championship began and today’s performance only served to cement their favourite's tag. They advance to the Semi Finals and did so at a canter, without ever having to get out of third gea

