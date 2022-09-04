Updated Fixtures for week ahead: Relegation Final rescheduled for next Sunday

Here is the updated fixture schedule for the week ahead as the postponed senior relegation final gets rescheduled for next Sunday. Laois GAA have also confirmed that anyone who attended the first game will be able to attend the rescheduled game for free

06-09-2022 (Tues)

Midlands Park Hotel Under 13 Hurling Championship “B” Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

LOETB CoE 18:30 St Pauls v Rathdowney Errill

07-09-2022 (Wed)

Laois Shopping Centre JFC “C” Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:30 Rathdowney v Courtwood



08-09-2022 (Thurs)

Laois Shopping Centre JFC “B” Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:30 Errill v Camross

Laois Shopping Centre JFC Q/finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary) – First Named Home Venue

Tony Byrne Park 19:30 St Joseph’s v The Heath

Laois Shopping Centre JFC Relegation Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

Crettyard 19:00 Killeshin v Spink



09-09-2022 (Fri)

Laois Shopping Centre IFC S/final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:30 The Heath v Mountmellick

Laois Shopping Centre JFC Q/finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary) – First Named Home Venue

McCann Park 19:30 Portarlington v Graiguecullen

Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Football Championship (B) Phase 2 Group 2C Round 6

Rosenallis GAA 19:00 Rosenallis v Graiguecullen



10-09-2022 (Sat)

Laois Shopping Centre SFC Q/finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

MW Hire O’Moore Park 17:30 Portlaoise v Clonaslee St Manmans

MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:00 St Joseph’s v O’Dempsey’s

Laois Shopping Centre IFC S/final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

MW Hire O’Moore Park 16:00 Crettyard v Arles Kilcruise

Laois Shopping Centre JFC Q/finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary) – First Named Home Venue

Kilcavan 18:30 Kilcavan v Barrowhouse

Midlands Park Hotel Under 13 Hurling Championship Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

MW Hire O’Moore Park 12:00 Camross v Borris in Ossory Kilcotton

Midlands Park Hotel Under 13 Hurling Championship “A1” Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

LOETB CoE 11:30 Park Ratheniska Timahoe v Ballyfin



11-09-2022 (Sun)

Laois Shopping Centre SFC Q/finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

MW Hire O’Moore Park 14:00 Graiguecullen v Courtwood

MW Hire O’Moore Park 15:30 Portarlington v Ballyroan Abbey

Laois Shopping Centre SFC Relegation Final Refixture (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

MW Hire O’Moore Park 18:00 Killeshin v Ballylinan

Laois Shopping Centre JFC Q/finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

Rathleague 12:00 Portlaoise v The Harps

Midlands Park Hotel Under - 15 Football Championship Phase 2 Group 2A Round 5

Ballyfin 11:30 Ballyfin Gaels v Portlaoise

Arles Kilcruise 11:30 Na Fianna Og v Killeshin

Tony Byrne Park 11:30 St Joseph's v The Harps

Midlands Park Hotel Under - 15 Football Championship Phase 2 Group 2B Round 5

Ballyroan 11:30 Ballyroan Abbey V O'Dempseys

Stradbally GAA 11:30 Stradbally Parish Gaels V Mountmellick Parish Gaels

Ratheniska 11:30 Park Ratheniska V Portarlington

Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Football Championship (B) Phase 2 Group 2C Round 6

The Heath GAA 11:30 The Heath V St Pauls