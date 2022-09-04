Search

04 Sept 2022

Updated Fixtures for week ahead: Relegation Final rescheduled for next Sunday

Tom Gannon

04 Sept 2022 2:15 PM

Here is the updated fixture schedule for the week ahead as the postponed senior relegation final gets rescheduled for next Sunday. Laois GAA have also confirmed that anyone who attended the first game will be able to attend the rescheduled game for free 

06-09-2022 (Tues)
Midlands Park Hotel Under 13 Hurling Championship “B” Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
LOETB CoE 18:30 St Pauls v Rathdowney Errill

07-09-2022 (Wed)
Laois Shopping Centre JFC “C” Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:30 Rathdowney v Courtwood


08-09-2022 (Thurs)
Laois Shopping Centre JFC “B” Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:30 Errill v Camross
Laois Shopping Centre JFC Q/finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary) – First Named Home Venue
Tony Byrne Park 19:30 St Joseph’s v The Heath
Laois Shopping Centre JFC Relegation Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Crettyard 19:00 Killeshin v Spink


09-09-2022 (Fri)
Laois Shopping Centre IFC S/final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:30 The Heath v Mountmellick
Laois Shopping Centre JFC Q/finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary) – First Named Home Venue
McCann Park 19:30 Portarlington v Graiguecullen
Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Football Championship (B) Phase 2 Group 2C Round 6
Rosenallis GAA 19:00 Rosenallis v Graiguecullen


10-09-2022 (Sat)
Laois Shopping Centre SFC Q/finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 17:30 Portlaoise v Clonaslee St Manmans
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:00 St Joseph’s v O’Dempsey’s
Laois Shopping Centre IFC S/final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 16:00 Crettyard v Arles Kilcruise
Laois Shopping Centre JFC Q/finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary) – First Named Home Venue
Kilcavan 18:30 Kilcavan v Barrowhouse
Midlands Park Hotel Under 13 Hurling Championship Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 12:00 Camross v Borris in Ossory Kilcotton
Midlands Park Hotel Under 13 Hurling Championship “A1” Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
LOETB CoE 11:30 Park Ratheniska Timahoe v Ballyfin


11-09-2022 (Sun)
Laois Shopping Centre SFC Q/finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 14:00 Graiguecullen v Courtwood
MW Hire O’Moore Park 15:30 Portarlington v Ballyroan Abbey
Laois Shopping Centre SFC Relegation Final Refixture (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 18:00 Killeshin v Ballylinan

Laois Shopping Centre JFC Q/finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Rathleague 12:00 Portlaoise v The Harps
Midlands Park Hotel Under - 15 Football Championship Phase 2 Group 2A Round 5
Ballyfin 11:30 Ballyfin Gaels v Portlaoise
Arles Kilcruise 11:30 Na Fianna Og v Killeshin
Tony Byrne Park 11:30 St Joseph's v The Harps
Midlands Park Hotel Under - 15 Football Championship Phase 2 Group 2B Round 5
Ballyroan 11:30 Ballyroan Abbey V O'Dempseys
Stradbally GAA 11:30 Stradbally Parish Gaels V Mountmellick Parish Gaels
Ratheniska 11:30 Park Ratheniska V Portarlington
Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Football Championship (B) Phase 2 Group 2C Round 6
The Heath GAA 11:30 The Heath V St Pauls

