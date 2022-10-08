Teenager Hassett shines to help St Brigid's land historic first Intermediate title for club

While Camross’ hurlers were left disappointed last weekend following their loss in the Senior final to Clough-Ballacolla, their camogie counterparts had a chance to bring some silverware back to the club on Saturday. Camross faced off against St Brigid’s in the final, who had lost the last three finals and were still waiting for their first-ever Intermediate title.

The long wait finally came to an end this time round though. Teenager Eimear Hassett was electric up front and fired 1-9, while Clodagh Tynan was also instrumental at centre-back to help St Brigid’s claim a historic first-ever Intermediate title.

St Brigid's 1-13

Camross 1-9

The reigning champions, Camross, opened the scoring in the second game of this double-header in O’Moore Park. Centre-forward Aimee Collier came up to place over a free for her side.

St Brigid’s almost hit back with an early goal though. Avia Coss had managed to wriggle her way inside, but Camross keeper Aedin Lowry did exceptionally well to save Coss’ effort. Nevertheless, St Brigid’s did level shortly after following a converted 45’ from Eimear Hassett.

Aimee Collier nudged Camross back ahead in the seventh minute after she dispatched a long-range free between the uprights. Collier had previously missed a scoreable close-range free so that score helped her find her range once more.

Andrea Scully then crashed over the first score from play of the match, as Camross went to clear. St Brigid’s grabbed their first score from play though to cut the gap back to one. Maggie Fitzpatrick found Eimear Hassett, and Hassett swiftly turned on a six-pence before dropping one over the bar.

St Brigid’s were extremely busy in the opening quarter of this match and were putting Camross under serious pressure. That hard work was rewarded with a score when they turned Camross over close to their own goals. Hassett was eventually tripped and stepped back up to knock over the resulting free herself.

All of Sr Brigid’s early threat was coming from Hassett inside. Clodagh Tynan dropped a long-range free short into the Camross square, with the breaking ball falling Hassett’s way. However, her quick strike was somehow unbelievably saved by Camross number one, Aedin Lowry.

St Brigid’s did manage to edge in front for the first time though, as Hassett knocked over another placed ball. A minute later and that advantage was doubled for the St Brigid’s ladies, as centre-back Clodagh Tynan struck over a stunning free from near the halfway line.

Camross looked off the pace now, as St Brigid’s backs were triumphing in all the fifty-fifty battles. Hassett placed over another free before Clodagh Tynan stepped up to the plate again. Tynan caught the Camross puck-out, surged forward, and landed another superb score between the uprights.

It came as little surprise as to who the two players involved in the first goal of the game were then. Tynan came charging out of defence with the sliotar and fired in another ball into the Camross square. Lowry could only bat it as far as Hassett who was always lurking, and she made no mistake with the finish to the roof of the net.

St Brigid’s held a well-deserved 1-7 to 0-3 lead at half-time in Portlaoise. They had completely outworked Camross in that first half, as the champions had it all to do in the second half if they wanted to retain their crown.

However, Camross are never easily beaten, and they came back with the force of champions at the start of the second half. Aimee Collier opened the scoring for the second half with a free, and then Sarah Anne Fitzgerald fired over a fantastic score to leave five between the teams.

Aimee Collier landed her first score from play moments later, and it seemed like the momentum was all with Camross. However, up stepped the youngster Hassett to settle St Brigid’s back down.

She scored two points in quick succession, with her first score another fine one from play. While Collier replied with a converted free for Camross, St Brigid’s again hit back with points from their two main women, Hassett and Tynan.

Collier grabbed another back for Camross before they had a real good goal chance. Sile Burke broke free off the defence, but Burke’s rasping effort went just over the crossbar for only a point.

They did hit the net in injury-time though, as Sarah Anne Fitzgerald made no mistake with the finish this time around. However, it wasn’t enough as two more points from Hassett and one from substitute Aisling O'Dea sealed the deal for St Brigid’s.