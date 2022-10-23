Late surge earns Laois champs Portarlington victory in Leinster GAA opener

Chadwicks Wexford park was the venue for Portarlington’s first outing in Leinster. Their opponent’s Castletown caused a major shock seven days earlier by beating hot favourites Shelmalier’s in the Wexford senior championship. Having only one week rest since that county final you would have to imaging that the Laois County champions held a slight advantage.

Colm Murphy opened the scoring having received a pass from Jake Foster. The goal was at his mercy but Murphy opted for the point. Murphy then traded scores with Castletown’s wing forward Conor Carty. Castletown then got the levelling point on the 10-minute marker through nineteen-year-old Jack Higgins.

Portarlington 1-11

Castletown 0-10

County Final man of the match Adam Ryan edged Portarlington back in front. Points from Darragh Brooks and Colin Kennedy put the Wexford champs up by a point

Rioghan Murphy and Paddy O Sullivan were putting in phenomenal shift but Portarlington were not getting it their own way and as we approached injury time of the first half Castletown edged two points in front courtesy of midfielder Liam Coleman.

Donnacha Holmes got another for Castletown just before half time to put them three points up.

At halftime Portarlington looked in trouble Castletown certainly had done their homework done on the Laois champions. Playing 14 men behind the ball and really frustrating Portarlington.

They held a two-point advantage and were value for it. Midfielder Liam Coleman was having a superb game and Darragh Brookes’s kickouts were catching out Portarlington. However, it was still in the melting pot as we entered the second half.

David Murphy opened the scoring in the second half to grab one back for Port. Things were getting a bit edgy early in the second half as Adam Ryan was dragged down to the ground Colm Murphy converted the resulting free to leave just one point in it five minutes into the second half.

Osbourne converted the levelling point from a 45 and the game was raised a notch and Castletown edged themselves back in front thanks to two points from Robbie Brooks.

Murphy again pulled one back with his fourth converted free of the game. Murphy would go onto level the scores up with only seven minutes left on the clock.

Scott Osbourne slotted his second 45 to edge Portarlington in front. Castletown went in search of the equaliser as we entered injury time.

Goalie Osbourne found himself in trouble a long way from home and had to concede a free. Brooks converted. Port went on the offence again and hit the front thanks to a beautiful point from Rioghan Murphy. Portarlington won the kick out and broke. This time it was Paddy O Sullivan who tore through the defence at pace and slotted it at home for the only goal of the game.

Jake foster received a red card for his involvement in a malee just after the goal was scored. The kickout was taken and the final whistle was blown.

An exhilarating finish to a very enjoyable game. Portarlington advance to the next round of Leinster with a well-earned victory. Palatine of Carlow will be their next opponent’s.