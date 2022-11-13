Laois GAA kingpins have big night planned in Portlaoise

Portlaoise GAA fans at the 2022 Laois Senior Football semi-final in O'Moore Park. Pic: Denis Byrne
Portlaoise GAA are planning to make very good use of the new bank holiday in 2023.
The kingpins of Laois Gaelic Games are organising its main social night for next year on Sunday, Februry 5 in the Midlands Park Hotel.
The club say it will also be a night to look back over the 135 year history of the club, the ups and downs, the laughs, the tears.
"So calling all townies, supporters, anyone who was ever involved or linked with the club in any way, we hope to see you donning your glad rags for this very special night," say the organisers.
Tickets will be on sale soon and they’ll make a lovely Christmas present add the club.
