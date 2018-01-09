LAOIS GAA STRATEGIC REVIEW - Proposals to develop new press box in O'Moore Park and small stand at Training Centre

Laois should redevelop the press box in O'Moore Park, and look at the possibility of building a 200 seater stand at the Training Centre.

Those are two of the main points raised in the Infrastructure section of the Laois GAA Strategy and Action plan.

The county currently has a number of projects underway in the area of infrastructure, notably the construction of the building in the grounds of the Training Centre, which will house dressing rooms, a gym and the new Laois GAA offices.

However, the report notes. “An immediate priority should be the upgrading of the media centre (Print, Radio, TV & Social Media) at the rear of the stand to reflect the growing number of media personnel covering Gaelic games.”

Along with upgrading the press facilities, Laois GAA have also been urged to construct a small stand in the grounds of the Training Centre, considering the number of games held there. “As finance allows, further work at the Training Centre should be undertaken by the County Board, including the building of a small stand structure to facilitate up to 200 patrons (including a small section for wheelchair patrons) attending games or watching training.”

The upgrading of wheelchair facilities in O'Moore Park is also set to be investigated, while the floodlights on one pitch in the training centre should be upgraded to allow for hurling games to be played there, when finance is available.