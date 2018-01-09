LAOIS GAA STRATEGIC REVIEW - Naming rights and major event in O'Moore Park to be pursued

A number of new revenue streams are to be investigated, as part of meeting the growing costs of running Laois GAA's various projects, as recommended by the Strategic Review Committee.

Laois GAA have been urged to consider sourcing future funds through the Capital Sports Grant scheme, hosting a major event in O'Moore Park, targeted fund-raising for the Laois GAA training centre, as well as selling the naming rights for O'Moore Park and the Training Centre.

They have also been urged to reach out to the Laois 'diaspora' outside the county and country, while also holding a major fundraising event in Laois, or possibly even in Croke Park.

Laois have also been urged to review existing team and competition sponsorships, in order to identify any gaps in their portfolio which could be sponsored.

A Laois GAA fundraising sub-committee should be set up, it was recommended, with the chairperson to be appointed by, but independent of, Laois GAA. Many of the sub-committee members should also be appointed with those criteria in mind.

The area of Financial Excellence is also dealt with in this section of the report, and it is noted that Laois GAA are well served in this area, with Martin Byrne “an individual of exceptional financial ability”.

At club level, clubs in the county have been urged to submit their annual accounts to the county board by the end of February, as a way of “way of ensuring that there is appropriate governance in all Laois GAA clubs in the run ning of their operations.”