LAOIS GAA STRATEGIC REVIEW - Camogie and Ladies Football finals to be played in O'Moore Park

The Laois Strategy and Action Plan has urged the county board to make the Laois GAA Training Centre and O'Moore Park available to all other GAA organistions in the county.

This year, the Laois Camogie final took place in Abbeyleix, while the Ladies final took place in Annanough, but it is proposed that county finals be played in O'Moore Park.

The report recommends. “Both Camogie and Ladies Gaelic Football organisations in Laois should be afforded access to O’Moore Park for a minimum of one day annually to play their major county finals at the primary GAA venue in the county.

“Aside from the players being able to use the excellent facilities and being shown due respect by the GAA, supporters from the competing teams can avail of covered/seated accommodation to view the games.”

The same is said of access to the Training Centre beside O'Moore Park, while Camogie, Ladies Football, Handball and Rounders should be afforded the opportunity to use the Laois GAA website to promote their respective activities.

An annual meeting between all different organisations within Laois GAA to discuss matters of common interest is also mooted.