GAA - Two changes for Laois hurlers ahead of NHL Division 1B relegation clash with Antrim

Laois senior hurling manager Eamonn Kelly has made two changes to his team for this Sunday's crucial NHL Division 1B playoff clash with Antrim in Dunloy.

Borris-Kilcotton's PJ Scully has earned a starting place after scoring 0-6 following his introduction against Dublin last time out, while the other changes sees the surprise inclusion of Stephen Bergin at corner-forward. Bergin will be making his first start of the season, as Kelly will be hoping his goal-scoring instincts can give Laois an edge up front.

The two players to miss out at Mark Kavanagh and Eric Killeen, with a number of positional switches taking place also. James Ryan takes Killeen's place on the half-back line, Ben Conroy has been moved out to midfield, and PJ Scully has been named at wing-forward.

Laois must win the game to secure their place in Division 1B for 2019, and will be hoping to better their last trip to Antrim, when an injury-time penalty gave Antrim the victory in Ballycastle back in 2015.

Throw in for Sunday's game is 2pm in Dunloy Cuchulainn's GAA grounds.