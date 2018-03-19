CAMOGIE - Laois minors turn on the style to ease past Roscommon

Laois minors made the long journey to Athleague, Roscommon for the second round of the All Ireland Minor 'B' Championship, where conditions were bitterly cold for an afternoon of Camogie.

Laois were playing into the wind for the first half, but that didn't hinder the O'Moore ladies settling into the match from throw in. Clodagh Tynan popped over the first of the day's points from a 45 in the second minute to set the Laois ladies up and running.

A breaking ball found its way into Cathy Galbraith's hands to add another point three minutes into the game. Alice Walsh, who replaced the injured Kristen Keenan, assisted Aimee Collier to add another point from play. Walsh got to tap over a point of her own after receiving a ball from midfielder Jessica Quinlan in the seventh minute.

It wasn't until the ninth minute that Roscommon got past the Laois back line to score their opening score, but a minute later a long ball from Jade Bergin into Zoe Daly saw her drive the ball past the Roscommon goalie to get Laois's first goal of the day.

Walsh added another two points from play, one of which was worked down the field which included players Aimee Collier, Jessica Quinlan and Áine Cuddy. Cathy Galbraith added a point before Roscommon added their second point at the half time whistle, leaving the scoreline Laois 1-8 Roscommon 0-2.

Mary Hyland and Cora Cuddy were introduced into the second half where Aimee Collier got the scoring off again with a point from play. Walsh was again in action working around the full-back to put one in the back of the net after receiving a ball from Cathy Galbraith.

Scoring settled down and it wasn't until the 15th minute of the second half that some skillful hand passing between Shona Jones, Cora Cuddy, Alice Walsh that Cathy Galbraith pointed a well-composed score.

Clodagh Tynan added to Laois's scoreboard from a placed ball and with two points from Galbraith and a point from Walsh, the Laois ladies had this All-Ireland second round game sown up. Roscommon got two consolation points just on the final whistle to leave the Laois ladies winning on a scoreline of 2-14 to 0-4.

Laois now travel to Carlow next Saturday, March 24th in good position, winning their first two matches to get off to a perfect start.

LAOIS

Scorers: Alice Walsh 1-4, Cathy Galbraith 0-5, Aimee Collier 0-3, Zoe Daly 1-0, Clodagh Tynan 0-2.

Team: Aedín Lowry (Camross); Jade Bergin (The Harps), Amy Quinlan (St Brigid's), Niamh Crawley (Portlaoise); Molly O'Connor (The Harps), Clodagh Tynan (St Brigid's), Emily Carroll (St Brigid's); Jessica Quinlan (St Brigid's), Áine Cuddy (Camross); Cathy Galbraith (St Brigid’s), Aimee Collier (Camross), Alanna Tynan (St Brigid's); Shona Jones (St Brigid's), Alice Walsh (The Harps), Zoe Daly (St Brigid's). Subs: Roisin Dowling (O'Moore's) for Aedín Lowry; Lily Mc Cormack (Camross) for Áine Cuddy (inj); Mary Hyland (O'Moore's) for Molly O'Connor; Cora Cuddy (Camross) for Alanna Tynan; Tyrah Duff (Portlaoise) for Aimee Collier.