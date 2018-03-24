GAA - Laois man misses out on GAA's Director General job

The GAA has announced their replacement for Paraic Duffy as Director General of the association, and it was bad news for Trumera's Liam O'Neill.

O'Neill was in the running along with former Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy and the GAA's current Director of Finance Tom Ryan, and it is the latter, Mr Ryan, who has been chosen.

A Carlow native, Tom has had a lengthy involvement with the GAA in his native county and is an active member and current Treasurer of Faughs GAA Club in Templeogue in Dublin.

He becomes the 19th Secretary General/Director General since the foundation of the organisation and only the fifth since 1929 and is the first Carlow man to fill the role. He will commence in the role at the start of April and his term will span the next seven years.

He replaces Páraic Duffy who served in the role for a decade.

GAA President John Horan said: “I am pleased to announce that Tom Ryan has been appointed as the new Ard Stiúrthóir of Cumann Lúthchleas Gael.

“He has served the GAA well in his previous position and has the requisite vision to lead the Association in the years ahead.

“He understands the GAA at every level and is highly active at club level which provides him with important insights into the challenges we face as an organisation.

“I look forward to working with him and wish him well in the role.”

The new Director General added: “I am humbled and excited to be assuming this position and I am greatly looking forward to serving the Association and its members to the very best of my ability in the years ahead.”